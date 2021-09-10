BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

