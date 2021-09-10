Bank of America Begins Coverage on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO opened at $24.64 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $859.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,290. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.