Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading 8.7% Higher

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

