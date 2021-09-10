Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$8.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

