Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

