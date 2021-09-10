Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 855,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,516,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

BARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

