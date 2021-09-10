Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

