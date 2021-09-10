Basid Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.05 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Basid Coin has a market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00163895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

