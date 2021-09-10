Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Trading Up 0.9%

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The firm has a market cap of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 41.75 and a quick ratio of 41.50.

About Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

