BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.