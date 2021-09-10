BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.27.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

