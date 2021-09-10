BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $23.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00058730 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.