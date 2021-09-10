Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,186.67 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,186.67 or 0.02646322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $85.44 million and $9.04 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00108808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00528213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

