Beer Money One Day Volume Reaches $23,748.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $358,948.68 and approximately $23,748.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

