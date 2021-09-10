Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Barry Irvin Buys 10,000 Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) insider Barry Irvin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.53 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,300.00 ($39,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bega Cheese’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

