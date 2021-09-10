Belt Finance (BELT) Price Reaches $10.37 on Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $10.37 or 0.00023242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $64.53 million and $1.77 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00125214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00179484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.25 or 1.00624727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.59 or 0.07033385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.51 or 0.00847940 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,220,318 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

