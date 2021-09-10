Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.25 ($0.80). Approximately 93,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 217,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.57. The company has a market capitalization of £410.60 million and a P/E ratio of -25.52.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

