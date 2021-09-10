BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 5.4%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 78,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,572,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 623,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BEST by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BEST by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.