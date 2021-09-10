Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Cap of $6.45 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $258,519.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00183536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,839.30 or 0.99993183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.06 or 0.07051497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00864213 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

