Bezant (BZNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $214.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

