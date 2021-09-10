BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Buys $12,435.60 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $12,435.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.