BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

