BidiPass (BDP) One Day Volume Tops $82.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $154,752.76 and approximately $82.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

