BIDR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.65 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00184447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,242.96 or 0.99924257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.60 or 0.07079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00848684 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

