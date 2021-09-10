BiFi Hits Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $70,516.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiFi has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.87 or 0.00467573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00043947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

