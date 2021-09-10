Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Big Lots stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

