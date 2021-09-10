Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.26, for a total value of $572,520.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $414,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

Shares of BILL traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,187. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $301.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

