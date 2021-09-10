Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $68.36 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $406.59 or 0.00898006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $68.36 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.