Binemon Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.40 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and $5.40 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00183536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,839.30 or 0.99993183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.06 or 0.07051497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00864213 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 985,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

