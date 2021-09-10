Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $818.60

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $818.60 and last traded at $818.60, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $816.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $722.29 and its 200 day moving average is $642.92. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

