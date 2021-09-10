Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 2,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.62.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 114.27% and a negative net margin of 751.24%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

