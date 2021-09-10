Birdchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $552,776.30 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $552,776.30 and $175,629.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00166345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043348 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

