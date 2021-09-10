Bismuth Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $534.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $534.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004159 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007468 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,222,168 coins and its circulating supply is 22,098,164 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

