BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Down to $11.42

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $11.11. BIT Mining shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 4,429 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

