BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,259.50 or 0.99971566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00065657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

