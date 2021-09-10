Bitcashpay (BCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $300,158.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded up 85.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $1.45 million and $300,158.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00166321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00042679 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

