Bitcloud Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $236,644.38 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,185.76 or 0.99963120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00875018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00434896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00314598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005427 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,417,759 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

