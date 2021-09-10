bitCNY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.37 million and $1.47 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00124826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00180272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,551.38 or 1.00347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.47 or 0.07151792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.00864689 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.