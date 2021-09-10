Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $853.29 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $252.79 or 0.00547541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,168.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.23 or 0.01417060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00346714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00036865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

