Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $66.04 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.04 or 0.00145873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $47.75 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00286259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00176361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

