Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002613 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00287081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00146578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00177645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.