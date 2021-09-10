Bitcoin SV One Day Trading Volume Hits $366.40 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $157.84 or 0.00345529 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $366.40 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,680.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.01 or 0.01396676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00550215 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,838,664 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

