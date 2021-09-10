BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Tops $3.39 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $8,390.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00284573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00146698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00175652 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

