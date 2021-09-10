BitCore (BTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $504,229.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $504,229.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,040.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.53 or 0.07161428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.10 or 0.01398977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00388130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00124261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.36 or 0.00551426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00527651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00344931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006757 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

