Bitradio Hits Market Cap of $69,707.69 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $69,707.69 and $96.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,415,826 coins and its circulating supply is 10,415,821 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

