BitSend Price Reaches $0.0012 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 57.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $36,541.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00429873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.14 or 0.01133170 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,705,912 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

