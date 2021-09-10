BITTO (BITTO) Market Capitalization Tops $665,535.45

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $665,535.45 and approximately $109.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00701624 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.44 or 0.01226084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

