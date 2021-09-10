Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Blackbaud worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,683.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

