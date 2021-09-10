BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackBerry by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.