Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.75 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53). 33,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 65,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.20 ($3.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.89. The company has a market capitalization of £204.07 million and a P/E ratio of 207.69.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

